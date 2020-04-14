Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: JP Nadda says Congress never gave Babasaheb the respect he deserved, Modi govt fulfilled his vision

BJP president JP Nadda. (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the Congress party never accorded the respect Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar deserved and accused the grand old party of ony disrespecting the Dalit icon. In a message to party workers on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, he said that the Modi government has fulfilled Ambedkar’s vision and followed the path he showed.

Ambedkar was born on April 14 in 1891. He was a prolific student and earned doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the London School of Economics. A crusader for Dalit rights and social equality, he is known as the chief architect of the Constitution of India. He had served as independent India’s first law and justice minister.

“It is unfortunate that during the lifetime of Babasaheb when the Congress was in power, it never gave him the respect due to him. What is also unfortunate that he was given the Bharat Ratna four decades after his death,” the BJP chief said and asked party workers to follow his ideals.

Paying rich tributes to Ambedkar, Nadda said that he gets inspiration from the former law minister’s “contributions in the fields of society, economy and constitution”.

“India will always be grateful to Baba Saheb Ambedkar for his contributions in the fields of society, economy and constitution. As BJP workers, we also get inspiration from Baba Saheb’s work to bring reforms in the fields of politics, society and economy,” he said.

The BJP president said that despite severe opposition, Ambedkar never compromised with his values. Ambedkar always raised issues of social inequality and discrimination, he said.

“He (Ambedkar) resigned as law minister while fighting for the rights of women,” Nadda said. The BJP leader also noted that Ambedkar was honoured with the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 1990 during the VP Singh government which was supported by the BJP.

Asserting that Ambedkar was and will remain an ideal for the BJP, Nadda said, “The BJP government has elevated five places, including where Ambedkar was born and died, as ‘panch tirth’ (five pilgrimages).” He also asked BJP workers to help the poor in this time of a pandemic, saying this will be the best tribute to Ambedkar.