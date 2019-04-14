Ambedkar Jayanti 2019: Know everything about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 128th birth anniversary

By: | Published: April 14, 2019 11:52 AM

On Ambedkar's 128th birth anniversary, we bring you some facts about him that you can share with your kids to help them understand the great reformer's contributions.

Ambedkar Jayanti also was known as Bhim Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar. The first birthday of Dr. Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb was publicly celebrated on 14 April 1928 in Pune. Ambedkar is known as the principal architect of the Constitution of India and has been bestowed with the country’s highest civilian honor – the Bharat Ratna.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, people remember Dr. BR Ambedkar and his contribution to the making of India and also the efforts to curb social discrimination against Dalits. Several functions have been organized throughout the country on Sunday. Floral tributes were paid at Babasaheb’s Statue in the Parliament House Complex this morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind remembered Ambedkar and said Dr. Ambedkar was an outstanding leader of the country’s freedom struggle and a staunch crusader for the rights of the downtrodden.

The President said Babasaheb envisioned a society where the weaker sections, historically deprived, peasants, laborers, and especially women get equal rights and respect. He asked people to pledge to learn from Dr. Ambedkar’s life and thoughts and follow his teachings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, Modi said, “Dr. Ambdekar was a pioneer of social justice and chief architect of the Indian constitution.”

Ambedkar Jayanti Date:
Ambedkar Jayanti is observed on April 14. Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891. On 14 April 1928 in Pune, Dr. Ambedkar’s birthday was celebrated publicly for the first time by social activist Janardan Sadashiv Ranpise.

Ambedkar Jayanti was declared an official public holiday in 2005. This year on April 14, India would be celebrating the 128th birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar.

Ambedkar Jayanti Significance:
Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had many feathers in his cap. He was a jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer. Known as ‘The Father of the Constitution of India’, Ambedkar spearheaded a campaign to protect rights of the poor, downtrodden and people belonging to lower castes. Ambedkar, who was a Dalit himself, had to face hardships since childhood. He was the only Dalit student at the Elphinstone High School in 1897.

Ambedkar studied at University of Mumbai, Columbia University and London School of Economics. He inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India and embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956. Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956, in New Delhi where he was accorded a Buddhist cremation. Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna in 1990.

