The owner of Delhi’s iconic Ambassador Hotel has moved the Delhi High Court challenging an eviction notice issued to them, days after an appellate court ruled in favour of the Centre in a decades-old property dispute. Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Pvt. Ltd, which owns the hotel, has also appealed against a June 9, 2026 judgment by a district court that held the company had violated the terms of a government grant by constructing and operating a public hotel on the property, overturning a 2009 order passed by a lower court.

Justice Tejas Karia heard the matter on June 17 and admitted the company’s appeal against the appellate court order. The case is now scheduled to come up for hearing on July 23.

What led to the dispute?

During the hearing, senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Sir Sobha Singh & Sons, told the court that the company faces an immediate threat of eviction because of the notice issued by the government. He urged the court to stay the notice.

Appearing for the Centre, Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit argued that the eviction proceedings under the Public Premises Act are independent of the appellate court’s judgment. He told the court that the notice only concerns the alleged unauthorised occupation of the property.

Dixit said that the proceedings under the Public Premises Act would continue without reference to the appellate court’s ruling that the company has challenged before the High Court.

The court took the government’s statement on record and observed that no interim order was required at this stage in light of the assurance given by the Centre, reported Bar and Bench.

Details of case

The legal battle dates back several decades and centres on the northern block of Sujan Singh Park, located next to Delhi’s Khan Market. The Ambassador Hotel and several residential flats stand on the land in question.

According to Sir Sobha Singh & Sons, the government allotted two plots of land, measuring around 7.58 acres each, to the company in 1943. The company said that under an agreement to lease signed in 1945, the government had promised to execute a perpetual lease once the development work was completed, reported Bar and Bench.

The company said that the government approved and participated in the construction of the project, including the hotel block.

However, the dispute took a turn in 1959 when the government alleged that the construction of the hotel amounted to misuse of the land. In 1960, the government purportedly re-entered the entire property, reported Bar and Bench.

The company approached the court and secured an injunction against the government’s action. The injunction remained in force for nearly five decades.

In 2009, a trial court ruled in favour of Sir Sobha Singh & Sons. The court held that the construction carried out by the company was lawful and directed the government to execute a perpetual lease in its favour.

The Centre challenged that decision before an appellate court. On June 9 this year, the appellate court set aside the 2009 decree. Two days later, the Land and Development Office issued an eviction notice to the company under the Public Premises Act.