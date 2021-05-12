Ambani security scare: Mumbai Police terminates Sachin Vaze from service

Sachin Vaze's services was reinstated in June 2020 by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after a gap of 16 years.

Sachin Vaze Latest News: After twice suspending and reinstating him, the Mumbai Police has finally terminated Sachin Vaze from the department. “API Sachin Waze has been dismissed from Police service with immediate effect. The order of dismissal has been issued under Article 311(2)(B) of the Constitution of India,” said Mumbai Police in a tweet late last evening. Article 311(2)(B) of the Constitution of India deals with dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of government officials. The order terminating Sachin Vaze’s service was issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

Vaze, who was arrested by the NIA in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near Mukesh Ambani’s house and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, is in judicial custody of the NIA. He was arrested by the NIA on March 13. Sachin Vaze was a 1990-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre and was also known as the encounter cop.

Sachin Vaze’s services was reinstated in June 2020 by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after a gap of 16 years due to suspension in a case related to the custodial death of Khwaja Yunus, an accused in the Ghatkopar bomb blast of 2002.

After his return, he was appointed the head of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) which is an elite branch of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The SUV case pertains to the parking of a Scorpio with explosives near Ambani’s residence Antilia on February 25. Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman who owned the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. Vaze is accused in both the incidents and is believed to have plotted both the incidents.

The NIA has so far arrested five people including Vaze, API Riyazuddin Kazi, and Crime Branch senior inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the SUV-cum-murder case.

The case also exposed a link between Vaze and Anil Deshmukh, who was Maharashtra’s Home Minister and had to resign after a CBI probe was ordered against him. Vaze has alleged that Deshmukh asked him to collect Rs 100 crore every month from the city’s hotels, restaurants and bars.