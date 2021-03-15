  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ambani bomb scare: Sachin Vaze, arrested for his role in placing explosive in the SUV, suspended after arrest

March 15, 2021 1:34 PM

Sachin Vaze was on Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency custody till March 25 by an NIA court in Mumbai. Vaze was arrested on Saturday.

Sachin Vaze suspended: Days after his arrest by the NIA in the Ambani explosive scare case, Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze was on Monday placed under suspension by an order of Additional CP Special Branch, news agency ANI reported. He was arrested by NIA in connection with its investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai.

On Sunday, the central investigating agency produced Vaze before a court where it asked his custody for 14 days. The NIA told the court that they had received some inputs about his role in placing gelatin sticks in the SUV that was found parked near Ambani's multi-storey residence 'Antilia' on February 25, and that when he was questioned about it, he admitted his involvement, PTI reported. Following that, Vaze was placed under arrest.

Vaze has been arrested under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc with intent to commit forgery), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act. In its remand plea, the report said, the NIA submitted witnesses’ statements to show Vaze’s involvement in the case. The NIA also told the court that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the conspiracy and gather evidence.

