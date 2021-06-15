  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ambani bomb scare case: Two more arrested in Mumbai, NIA suspects of involvement in planting explosive-laden SUV

By: |
June 15, 2021 2:02 PM

"Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav were nabbed from suburban Malad on June 11. Prima facie, both of them were involved in the conspiracy to plant the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence," the official said, adding that a special court remanded them in the NIA police custody till June 21.

ambani bomb scareAssistant police inspector of Mumbai police Sachin Waze, now dismissed from service, is the prime accused in the case, according to the NIA. (File photo: IE)

Two more persons were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV from outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in February this year, an official said on Tuesday. He said the names of the arrested duo cropped up during the ongoing investigation of the sensitive case.

“Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav were nabbed from suburban Malad on June 11. Prima facie, both of them were involved in the conspiracy to plant the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani’s residence,” the official said, adding that a special court remanded them in the NIA police custody till June 21.

Related News

The NIA is trying to ascertain whether Shelar and Jadhav had played any role in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who purportedly owned the SUV found outside Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ on February 25. Hiran’s body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5, the official said.

Assistant police inspector of Mumbai police Sachin Waze, now dismissed from service, is the prime accused in the case, according to the NIA.

A total of four policemen, including three officers and a police constable, and a cricket bookie were arrested earlier by investigators in connection with the Ambani security scare case and the subsequent murder of Hiran.

The arrested policemen were later dismissed from service.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ambani bomb scare case Two more arrested in Mumbai NIA suspects of involvement in planting explosive-laden SUV
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Italian Marines case: Supreme Court closes criminal case for 2012 killing of 2 Indian fishermen
2Citizenship to non-Muslim refugees: Supreme Court to hear IUML’s plea after two weeks
3Delhi riots case: Line blurring between right to protest and terrorist activity, says HC; grants bail to student activists