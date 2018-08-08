Amazon vs Flipkart: The Big Freedom Sale or The Freedom Sale? Which offers you better discounts and cashbacks?

Flipkart and Amazon will be hosting sale.

India will be celebrating its 72nd Independence Day and to mark the ceremonial event, Amazon and Flipkart will be hosting sale on their respective platforms. Flipkart will be hosting ‘The Big Freedom Sale’ from August 10 to 12 while Amazon will be hosting its ‘The Freedom Sale’ from August 9 to 12. The two e-commerce giants are offering massive discounts on mobiles, electronics, apparels and gadgets.

Here is what Flipkart ‘The Big freedom Sale’ is offering:

Flipkart will be hosting The Freedom Hour which will have hourly deals in a three-day span. During the sale users will get a cashback of up to 10 per cent with Citibank credit cards. Flipkart has said that the blockbuster deals will be held every eight hours during the sale period. The company will also host a ‘rush hour’ during the sale which will be held between 12 am and 2 am on the first day which is August 10. Lastly, a ‘Freedom Countdown’ will be held on all three days of the Flipkart sale, between 7:47 pm and 8:18 pm, with 31 minutes of price drops on products across categories.

The e-commerce giant has not yet given out all the details but has put a Sneak Peek. According to the sneak peek, Flipkart is offering discounts on smartphone brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple among others. Up to 80 per cent discount is also expected on select laptops, audio equipment, and cameras from manufacturers such as Apple, Dell, Google, and more.

Here is what Amazon ‘The Freedom Sale’ is offering:

The four-day sale will be offering huge discounts and deals being offered during these days. Amazon will offer an additional cashback of 10 per cent, in partnership with State Bank of India, to the credit and debit cardholders. Moreover, there will be No Cost EMI payment mode available on a large variety of products.

OnePlus 6 will be available with extra exchange value between Rs 1,000 and Rs 9,000. There are huge discounts on smartphones such as Huawei P20 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Realme 1, Honor 7X, and Moto G6 among others. There will be an overall 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories.

Apart from this, Amazon will give up to 50 per cent off on electronics including DSLR cameras, wired and wireless speakers, external hard drives, and laptops. Amazon claims that there will be over 2,000 offers available to the buyers on electronic items.

Amazon will also be giving away major discounts on the Amazon devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle ebooks. Amazon will also be offering discount coupons on every order, which you can redeem to buy eligible products. Amazon App Jackpot will be available to the buyers as well, which will see prizes worth over Rs 4 lakhs. The buyers will get additional benefits from using Amazon Pay.