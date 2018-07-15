Amazing! This JNU staffer can type A-Z with stick held in mouth in 17 seconds!

His latest was the one he made at the university in March by typing A to Z within 17.69 seconds using a stick held in his mouth.

JNU staffer Vinod Kumar does not just punch in numbers at the university’s accounts department, where he works as a data entry operator, but also has four Guinness book records to his credit for his typing skills. His latest was the one he made at the university in March by typing A to Z within 17.69 seconds using a stick held in his mouth.

“I made my first record in 2014 when I typed 103 characters in 46.30 seconds with my nose. This is the shortest time taken so far to do this kind of typing,” Kumar told PTI. “This feat encouraged me to sharpen my typing skills and I tried other methods in which I can make records,” he said.

The 38-year-old Nangloi resident’s second record was in 2016 for fastest typing of all alphabets blindfolded in 6.71 seconds. He made his third record next year for typing all the alphabets using one finger within 29.53 seconds. “I was always fascinated by speed, I wanted to be an athlete. I even prepared hard for it but I couldn’t due to health issues. Later I started working as data entry operator in JNU where I realised that I can achieve heights even with the typing speed,” he said.

Kumar, who has a masters degree in sociology, also runs a computer centre at his residence where he teaches computer skills to poor and disabled children. “I want to run a full-fledged computer centre which does not have any infrastructure limitations and can provide free training to the needy,” Kumar said.