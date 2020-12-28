  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amartya Sen being attacked for airing views against Union govt: Mamata Banerjee

By: |
December 28, 2020 4:28 PM

"Amartya Sen is being attacked for his views against the Union government. This is completely unacceptable. Just like, I am being attacked for my political views," she said while talking to reporters here.

Sen has written to Banerjee, thanking her for the support, and said her strong voice is a tremendous source of strength.Sen has written to Banerjee, thanking her for the support, and said her strong voice is a tremendous source of strength.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is being attacked by the BJP for his views against the Union government. Banerjee last week had written a letter to Sen expressing her anguish after Visva Bharati, a central university, had said that Sen’s family was in “illegal” possession of land on the campus.

“Amartya Sen is being attacked for his views against the Union government. This is completely unacceptable. Just like, I am being attacked for my political views,” she said while talking to reporters here.

Related News

Sen has written to Banerjee, thanking her for the support, and said her strong voice is a tremendous source of strength. The noted economist has accused the Visva Bharati vice chancellor of acting at the behest of the Centre “with its growing control over Bengal”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Amartya Sen being attacked for airing views against Union govt Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Karnataka anti-cow slaughter bill: Yediyurappa govt uses ordinance route to overcome opposition hurdle, Governor’s approval sought
2‘Fall in line’: AIADMK’s curt message to BJP ahead of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu
3Central agencies being used to target political opponents: Sanjay Raut