Amarnath Yatra resumes from Jammu after 3-day suspension

The Amarnath Yatra resumed today from Jammu after it was suspended for three days due to bad weather conditions in Kashmir, with a fresh batch of 548 pilgrims leaving for the Pahalgam base camp for the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine, officials said.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened today for vehicular traffic after remaining closed due to landslides for past three days.

The yatra was suspended from the Jammu base camp on August 13.

The pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in 28 vehicles, the officials said.

The 60-day annual yatra commenced on June 28 from the twin tracks of Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag districts and is scheduled to conclude on August 26.

On the 50th day of the yatra, 227 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine and till date 2,80,384 pilgrims have had the ‘darshan’ of the ‘shivling’ at the holy cave, the officials said.