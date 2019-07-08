Amarnath Yatra: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti fume as Governor imposes restrictions on civilians for pilgrims’ safety

Strict restrictions have been imposed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on the movement of civilians and private vehicles in the Valley in view of the Amarnath Yatra.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have slammed the state administration for imposing restrictions on the movement of civilians and private vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in view of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. The leaders have alleged that civilians are facing hardships due to strict arrangements by the administration for Amarnath pilgrims.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah termed the restrictions imposed by Governor SP Malik-led administration on civilians on the highway, citing security of Amarnath pilgrims, as “height of incompetence and laziness”. He said that the Governor’s administration was the only one in 30 years to have ordered the closure of highway during the pilgrimage.

“It’s not that we are unconcerned about yatri security, far from it. It’s that the administration of Governor Malik is the only administration in 30 years that has required the closure of the highway/railway line to protect yatris & that’s the height of incompetence & laziness,” he said in a tweet.

In her remark, Mufti said that it was unfortunate that people of Valley have to face such restrictions in the Governor’s rule, adding that people have never experienced such strict imposition earlier during the Amarnath Yatra.

“Amarnath Yatra is taking place for years. But unfortunately, the arrangements done this year are against the people of Kashmir. It’s causing a lot of trouble in the day-to-day lives of local people. I would like to request the Governor to intervene in this,” she said.

Earlier, Governor SP Malik had said that people living in Kashmir should bear such restrictions as it was a matter of security of Amarnath pilgrims. The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1 amid tight security arrangements. So far, over 95,000 pilgrims have performed the ongoing pilgrimage. No fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to move on Monday due to the law and order situation. The 45-day long pilgrimage will end on August 15.

The state administration has barred civilian traffic on Qazigund-Nashri stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu NH for five-and-a-half hours from 10 am to 3:30 pm to allow smooth passage to Amarnath pilgrims. Meanwhile, separatists have called for a complete shutdown in the Valley on the third anniversary of the killing of Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani by Indian security forces.