Amarnath Yatra death toll rises to 27 this year, 8 CRPF personnel injured in road accident

Eight CRPF personnel on their way to offer prayers at the cave shrine were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Written by India News Desk
The 62-day pilgrimage will commence on July 1 and will end on August 31. (Image: Express/Praveen Khanna)

The toll in the ongoing Amarnath Yatra climbed to 27 on Sunday with two more deaths, reported PTI, citing officials.

Urmilaben Modi, aged 53, died after she was hit by a shooting stone on the lower side of the cave shrine of Amarnath on Saturday, according to officials. Two mountain rescue team personnel and another pilgrim sustained injuries in the incident.

In another incident, Meghnath (65) of Chhattisgarh, was found unconscious at Pissutop along the Pahalgam route to the shrine on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Further, eight CRPF personnel on their way to offer prayers at the cave shrine were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Their vehicle had fallen into the Sindh nullah in Ganderbal while enroute the Amarnath shrine via the Baltal route.

The injured were rescued and taken to the Baltal base camp hospital.

The Amarnath Yatra, commenced on July 1, and will culminate on August 31. The yatra is undertaken to visit Amarnath Cave, which is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites among Hindus. Located at a height of 3,888 metres in Srinagar, it is considered to be one of the holiest shrines of Lord Shiva.

The spiritual journey is organised by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 17:51 IST

