Amarnath yatra crosses 2 lakh mark in 33 days; highest in 3 years

The number of pilgrims paying obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir Himalayas crossed the 2 lakh mark in 33 days this year, the highest since the last 3 years, officials said. As many as 2.60 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at Amarnath despite interruptions due to torrential rains. “On the 33rd day of the ongoing Amarnathji Yatra yesterday, 3,827 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave and cumulatively since the beginning of the pilgrimage on June 28, 2,62,314 pilgrims paid darshan at the holy cave,” an official spokesperson said.

Last year, the total number of pilgrims who visited the shrine was 2,60,003 in 40 days, whereas this year the pilgrimage has crossed this number in 33 days, he said. As many as 2,20,490 pilgrims visited the cave shrine in 2016, but it was highest in 2014, when 3,72,909 pilgrims visited the shrine. It was followed by 3,53,969 in 2013 and 3,52,771 pilgrims in 2015, data said.

The smallest batch of 588 pilgrims today left Jammu for twin base camps in Kashmir to join the ongoing Amarnath yatra, the officials said. The pilgrims left in a convoy of 19 vehicles under tight security arrangements and are expected to reach the twin base camps of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal later in the day, they said. Earlier, smaller batch of 663 pilgrims left Jammu for twin base camps in Kashmir on July 28.

The 60-day yatra commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 28. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival.