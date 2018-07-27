Amarnath yatra crosses 2.50 lakh mark

The 60-day pilgrimage had on June 28 commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. (File photo: Reuters)

The annual Amarnath pilgrimage today crossed 2.50 lakh mark as 2,776 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in South Kashmir himalayas.

Another batch of 782 pilgrims today left Jammu for Kashmir to join the ongoing yatra, officials said.

The 60-day pilgrimage had on June 28 commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

“On the 30th day of the ongoing shri Amarnathji yatra, 2,776 yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave. Till date 2,51,996 yatris had the darshan of the Shivling at the holy cave,” the official said.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 26, coinciding with the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival.