​​​
  3. Amarnath Yatra: 5,144 pilgrims leave Jammu for Kashmir Valley

Amarnath Yatra: 5,144 pilgrims leave Jammu for Kashmir Valley

At least 5,144 pilgrims on Tuesday left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley to perform the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

By: | Jammu | Published: July 10, 2018 9:09 AM
amarnath yatra, amarnath yatra news, amarnath yatra 2018, amarnath yatra 2018 news, kashmir, jammu and kashmir Over one lakh pilgrims have performed this year’s Amarnath Yatra that started on June 28 and will end on August 26, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

At least 5,144 pilgrims on Tuesday left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley to perform the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

Police said of 5,144 pilgrims, who left for the valley, 3,322 pilgrims are scheduled to reach Pahalgam, while 1,822 are heading to Baltal base camp.

“An escorted convoy of 67 vehicles left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas at 2.50 a.m., carrying 1,822 Baltal-bound yatris while another escorted convoy of 124 vehicles left at 3.20 a.m., carrying 3,322 yatris to Pahalgam,” a police officer said.

Over one lakh pilgrims have performed this year’s Amarnath Yatra that started on June 28 and will end on August 26, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top