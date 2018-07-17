​​​
  3. Amarnath Yatra: 2,201 pilgrims leave Jammu for shrine in Kashmir Valley

Amarnath Yatra: 2,201 pilgrims leave Jammu for shrine in Kashmir Valley

A batch of 2,201 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu on Tuesday for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley, police said.

By: | Jammu | Published: July 17, 2018 8:51 AM
amarnath ki yatra, amarnath temple, amarnath yatra 2018, amarnath mandir, amarnath shrine board, jammu and kashmir Coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival, the Amarnath Yatra will end on August 26.

A batch of 2,201 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu on Tuesday for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley, police said.

Since it started on June 28, more that 197,000 pilgrims have already performed the annual pilgrimage.

“Escorted convoys carrying the 2,201 Yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the Valley,” the police said.

“Of these, 1,344 are heading to the Pahalgam base camp while the 857 others are going to the Baltal base camp.”

Coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival, the Amarnath Yatra will end on August 26.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top