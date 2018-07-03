Amarnath Yatra: 5 dead, 3 injured in a landslide near Brarimarg on Baltal route

The yatra, which began on June 28, was hampered for the first few days because of bad weather. (Reuters)

In an unfortunate development, five died and three were injured on Tuesday in a landslide near Brarimarg on Baltal route to Amarnath. According to news agency ANI, rescue teams are at the spot for operations. A landslide hit between Railpatri and Brarimarg on the Baltal route,” a police official was quoted as saying by PTI. Police and other security forces and rescue agencies have reached the spot, he added, saying that response teams were fully alert.

He also added that five people — four men and a woman — were killed, while three others were injured.

Earlier in the day, a flash flood hit a car parking area at Baltal base camp of the Amarnath Yatra, but no casualties were reported. “A minor flash flood at Baltal (in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district) car parking. Men & machinery on job for dredging and creating additional flood channels. Camp area absolutely safe. Irrigation & Flood control Deptt (department) machinery alert. Small vehicles being shifted to Truck yard at Sonmarg,” the police said on Twitter. They said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is at the spot along with police.

Also, as many as 18,467 pilgrims on Tuesday had paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir hills, an official spokesperson said. He said till date 54,833 yatris have paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine.

The yatra, which began on June 28, was hampered for the first few days because of bad weather.