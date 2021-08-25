Amarinder Singh to lead Congress in Punjab Assembly polls, says Harish Rawat, amid signs of revolt by Sidhu faction

Some MLAs and Ministers, reportedly close to Navjot Singh Sidhu, have started demanding CM Singh's removal over various issues.

Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat today said that the Congress will contest the Punjab assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. The announcement comes as a setback for the dissenters which includes around 30 MLAs and some state ministers from the faction led by state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Speaking about the infighting in the party despite leadership changes in Punjab Congress Committee, Rawat said that the party high command had an idea about possible issues that can come up and they will find a solution.

“Everyone trusts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We’ll look into the matter and try to resolve it,” said Rawat. He said that around 4.5 years have passed but suddenly a large number of MLAs are disappointed and there must be some reason behind it.

The dissent in Punjab Congress has resurfaced after CM Amarinder Singh recently slammed ‘anti-national’ remarks made by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisors. Notably, some MLAs and Ministers, reportedly close to Sidhu, have started demanding CM Singh’s removal over various issues. Some MLAs and four rebel ministers have even reached Dehradun to meet Rawat.

Pargat Singh, Congress MLA said that there are various issues that have caused resentment among the MLAs. “I suggest that CM should call a meeting of all MLAs under the supervision of AICC observer and decide any future steps after discussion….Some people have gone to Delhi and I’ll also go there. There is no problem with it. We shouldn’t divert the issues. Captain Amarinder Singh is our CM and we don’t disagree with it but work has to be done,” said Pargat Singh.

The four ministers who are in Dehradun include Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi, reported PTI. They are also expected to go to Delhi to meet party high-command.

These ministers, known detractors of Amarinder Singh, and around two dozen legislators on Tuesday had held a meeting here and sought replacement of the chief minister, saying they have ‘lost faith in him’ over the issue of unfulfilled promises.