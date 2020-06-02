Amarinder Singh terms Centre’s MSP hike as charity, seeks comprehensive support package for farmers

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has termed the MSP hike on paddy as totally inadequate. (File pic)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has slammed the Modi government over its decision to hike Minimum Support Prices (MSP). Rejecting the MSP hike announced on Monday, Singh said farmers ‘wanted their due, not charity’. He termed the MSP hike on paddy as totally inadequate.

“The debt-ridden and stressed farming community was looking to the Centre to come to their rescue in these times of unprecedented woes, but the much-needed support once again eluded them,” Singh said, describing the Rs 53 per quintal hike in paddy MSP as shamefully woeful.

Singh’s reaction comes a day after the Modi government increased the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops by 50- 83%. The decision was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh said that the increase was not even sufficient to compensate farmers for the crop losses due to the untimely rains in March and April. He said it was also far from compensating the farmers for the increased cost of production, particularly the hike in the labour cost.

He urged the Modi government to immediately review its decision and come out with a comprehensive support package for farmers. Besides, he said the government should further increase the MSP and announce incentives to check stubble burning and compensation for the crop losses.

“The Centre had not come out with any special package for the farmers, nor had it accepted the state’s demand for incentive for staggered wheat procurement or the Rs 100 per quintal bonus for paddy straw management,” the Punjab CM pointed out.

Amarinder Singh said despite facing immense hardships due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, farmers in Punjab have ensured successful completion of Rabi harvesting.

“What they wanted in exchange was not charity but their due, but the BJP-led government at the Centre continued to ignore their justified demands and needs,” he said.

Last month, the Congress CM had in a letter to PM Modi requested paddy MSP to be hiked to Rs 2,902 per quintal, against which the Centre announced MSP of only Rs 1868 per quintal.