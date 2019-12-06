Amarinder Singh talks tough on Pakistan: ‘Won’t allow their problems to become our own’

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has warned Pakistan as well as local miscreants in the state against any attempts to destabilise his state. Speaking at a summit in Mohali, the chief minister asked such elements to behave or be ready for consequences.

“Behave, or else get ready for the consequences,” he warned. The chief minister further said that he has asked the state police to deal with external or internal threats with an iron hand.

Amarinder Singh pointed out while the neighbouring country has its own set of problems, he won’t make their problems his own. He added that recently, the state police busted 28 terror modules and nabbed over 100 ISI-supported terrorists in the last two years. “We won’t let them mess with us,” he further said.

The Punjab CM pointed out that while Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan wanted peace, its the country’s army that was obstructing such efforts, in its desperation to remain relevant. He added that the Pakistan army must realise that it must change its ways. “The Pakistan army will have to play ball if they have to save their country,” he went on to say.

Amarinder Singh said that eliminating gangsterism from his state was one of the top priorities for his government. “Either they lay down arms, or will have to face consequences,” he said. The chief minister added that not only has his government taken a tough stand against such elements but also abolished truck unions so as to provide a safe environment for industry to operate in Punjab.

Mentioning women’s safety, the chief minister said his government is taking a number of steps to make them feel safe in the state.

The chief minister, on the issue of air pollution due to stubble burning, reiterated that Centre must work to find a permanent solution for this. He pointed to the need for the Centre to add compensation of Rs 100 per quintal to the MSP to keep stubble burning in check, and also underscored the need for crop diversification on a long term basis in order to tackle the issue.