Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar in BJP national executive, Jaiveer Shergill appointed spokesperson

In a significant development on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced the appointment of former Congress leaders Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar and Jaiveer Shergill to key posts in the party. While Singh, the former Punjab CM, and Jakhar, a former Lok Sabha MP, have been appointed as members of the BJP National Executive, Shergill has been appointed as a party spokesperson.

The BJP also appointed its former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as a national executive member. Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, its former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have been made special invitees to the national executive, the BJP said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)