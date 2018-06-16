Amarinder Singh slams AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira for supporting ‘Sikh referendum’

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today slammed Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira for his remark supporting the Sikh Referendum 2020 movement. In a tweet, the CM condemned Khaira’s statement and sought a clarification from AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over his party’s stand. He said that the comment made by Khaira aims to secede Punjab from India.

“Mr Arvind Kejriwal, I strongly condemn the statement of your LOP Sukhpal Khaira supporting Referendum 2020 that aims for Punjab to secede from the Indian Union. Please clarify your stand on this & ask your partymen to act responsibly. Do see what this Referendum stands for,” his tweet reads.

On Friday, Khaira had said that Sikhs were justified in demanding justice for ‘atrocities’ suffered by them during the 1984 riots. He had even said that groups that have been banned by the Punjab Police for supporting the referendum, were operating from independent countries and were well within the law of those countries.

Today he tweeted that the 2020 referendum seeking a separate homeland for Sikhs is a fallout of bias policy.

“Although I am not a votary of 2020 referendum seeking a separate homeland for Sikhs but I don’t hesitate to say that it is a result of a consistent policy of bias, discrimination and persecution of Sikhs ever since partition, be it attack on Darbar Sahib, genocide of Sikhs in 1984 etc!” his tweet reads.

The Akali Dal also lashed out at Khaira over his remark saying it proves the AAP’s divisive style of politics. Criticising Khaira, former state minister Bikram Singh Majithia said that the SAD will not allow anyone to divide the country and asked Kejriwal to clarify his stand.

“The Akali Dal has been fighting for justice for Sikhs, but no one will be allowed to divide the country and take Punjab back to the dark days of terrorism,” the SAD leader said.