Amarinder Singh says Punjab Lok Congress is his new party; resigns from Congress

have today sent my resignation to Congress President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation, said Amarinder Singh.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today resigned from the Congress party officially by sending his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi. Amarinder Singh also revealed the name of his new party as Punjab Lok Congress and said that its registration is pending with the Election Commission.

“I have today sent my resignation to Congress President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the Election Commission of India. The party symbol will be approved later,” said Amarinder Singh.

I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later. pic.twitter.com/Ha7f5HKouq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 2, 2021

Amarinder Singh had earlier announced to float his new party and said that he will contest all 117 seats in the state. Singh had quit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.

A few days ago, Singh had dismissed reports of back channel talks with the Congress as incorrect, saying the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the grand old party was final.

More details are awaited.