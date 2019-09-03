Amarinder Singh offers support to Sikh girl forcibly converted and married, slams Imran Khan for inaction

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Reuters file photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to protect a Sikh girl who was allegedly converted to Islam forcefully before being married to a Muslim man. Singh also asked the girl’s family to settle down in India’s Punjab. In a tweet, the Punjab CM said, “Even after so many days, Imran Khan PTI has failed to help out……., forcibly converted and married against her wishes. I would like to extend my full support to the young girl and will be happy to have her and her family settle down in Punjab along with any help needed.”

Even after so many days, @ImranKhanPTI has failed to help out Jagjit Kaur, forcibly converted & married against her wishes. I would like to extend my full support to the young girl & will be happy to have her & her family settle down in Punjab along with any help needed. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 2, 2019

The news of the alleged conversion and marriage has set off a wave of protests from the Sikh community in India and drawn widespread criticism for Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan over the treatment of minorities in the country. A group of people from the Sikh community staged a protest against the forceful conversion of minorities in Pakistan. The protest was organized outside the Pakistan High Commission at New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri. The protestors have also tried to submit a memorandum at the Commission but were stopped by the security personnel posted outside the diplomatic mission.

Earlier, BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna had sought the intervention of the central government in ensuring basic rights and safety of minorities residing in the neighboring country.

India has strongly condemned the incident and asked for immediate remedial action. In a tweet, Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said, “The civil society and the people of India have strongly condemned the recent deplorable incidents of forced abduction, conversion and marriage of two Sikh girls in Pakistan. We have reflected these strong concerns with Pakistan and have asked for immediate remedial action.”

The teenage Sikh girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam at gunpoint before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan’s Punjab province last week. The Sikh community in Pakistan also held protests at Nankana Sahib. Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Amid widespread outrage, an FIR was also registered with the Nankana Police Station against six people.