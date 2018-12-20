Amarinder Singh hits out at Amazon over controversial toilet seat cover, says it has hurt religious sentiments of Sikhs

Last year, Amazon has put up a listing of slippers, on its website with Mahatma Gandhi’s face printed on it. (Twitter)

In yet another blunder by e-commerce giant Amazon, doormats and rugs with the image of the Golden Temple were allegedly sold online, drawing a strong reaction from Sikh bodies which asked the retail giant to prohibit the sale of culturally inappropriate and offensive merchandise. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has lashed out at e-commerce giant Amazon and sought an apology and immediate withdrawal of the product.

In a tweet, veteran Congress leader said, “Strongly condemn the use of pictures of Sri Darbar Sahib with toilet seat by Philiphome Universal. It has hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide. Demand immediate withdrawal of the seat by the company and an apology.”

Strongly condemn use of pictures of Sri Darbar Sahib with toilet seat by Philiphome Universal. It has hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community worldwide. Demand immediate withdrawal of the seat by the company and an apology. pic.twitter.com/LE4yKOkxjp — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday had sent a legal notice to Amazon and condemned the company for attempting to hurt the sentiments of the community and asked to tender an unconditional apology, otherwise SGPC will initiate further legal action against them and reportedly the committee has written to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, seeking action against the company.

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Delhi, Manjinder S Sirsa, tweeted the photo of the product and wrote, “these products are no less that blasphemy @amazon @amazonIN

Even the description writes words “Holy Shrine” and your web portal still allows them to be marketed/sold!!!

I warn Amazon to immediately withdraw such products and ban the sellers or be ready for a worldwide protest

These products are no less that blasphemy @amazon @amazonIN Even the description writes words “Holy Shrine” and your web portal still allows them to be marketed/sold!!! I warn Amazon to immediately withdraw such products and ban the sellers or be ready for a worldwide protest pic.twitter.com/AhUu14xTa6 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 19, 2018

As the matter surfaced, prominent Sikh body, the Sikh Coalition said in a statement on Tuesday that it was alerted to products such as door mats, rugs and toilet seat covers with the image of one the most historically significant Sikh sites, the Golden Temple, were being sold by some sellers on Amazon, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ: Bad days for shoppers: Deep discounts on Amazon, Flipkart may end

Sikh Coalition’s Senior Manager of Advocacy & Policy Sim Singh told PTI that using religious or spiritual imagery on products that come into contact with unhygienic surfaces is offensive to all faiths that originated in the East. The Golden Temple is no such exception and should never appear on rugs, bathmats, and toilet seat covers. He added that such items are deeply offensive to Sikhs everywhere and other followers of Eastern religions.

Singh, in a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Senior Vice President & General Counsel David Zapolsky underlined that posting products onto the platform culturally appropriate the imagery of the holy shrine and spiritual imagery of other eastern cultures. The letter asked the global giant to remove the objectionable items be permanently prohibited from sale and hoped that Amazon will do more to ensure similar products do not appear on its e-commerce platform.

Reportedly, through community outreach, several pages have been removed from the website and the products seem to have been removed from Amazon’s website as a message that ‘Sorry, we couldn’t find that page’ appears when running a search for the items, Sikh Coalition said.

Last year, Amazon has put up a listing of slippers, on its website with Mahatma Gandhi’s face printed on it. Before this, following the listing of the Indian national flag doormats, Sushma Swaraj, in strong words, slammed the online shopping firm, warning the cancellation of the Indian visas of its employees if the products insulting Indian flag are not taken down.