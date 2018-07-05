Amarinder Singh gets cracking on Punjab drug menace: Mandatory dope test for all government staff, stern punishment for offenders in offing

In a major crackdown on the drug problem plaguing the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a mandatory dope test for all government employees including the police personnel. A report in The Indian Express said that the CM has asked the Chief Secretary to work on modalities for the same and issue the necessary notification. The dope test of staff will be conducted on new recruits as well and at every stage throughout the service, it said.

An official spokesperson of the state government confirmed that the CM has ordered drug screening be made mandatory in cases of recruitment and promotions in all departments of the government. He said that dope test will be made a part of the annual medical examination of all civilian and police staff. Besides, he has also ordered an annual medical examination that certain employees need to undergo in accordance with their nature of duties.

The development comes days after the Congress-led government sent a proposal to the Centre demanding capital punishment be included in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to deal with the menace. The law has already a provision of the death penalty, but for second-time offenders. Singh has demanded that the first-time offenders should also be awarded death sentence to deal with the smugglers and peddlers with a firm hand.

According to media reports, at least 23 people have lost their lives in last 30 days across the state due to drug-related activities.

The CM has claimed that in over a year since it came to power, the Congress government has taken concrete measures to curb drug-related activities in the state. According to government data, in the last one year, 18,977 drug peddlers were arrested and more than 2 lakh drug addicts are undergoing treatment.