Amarinder Singh dismisses rumours of BJP entry: ‘Won’t stay in Congress either’

Amid speculations around his entry into the BJP, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he is joining the saffron party, but will not remain in the Congress either. In an interview with NDTV, Singh said, “So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I will not be treated in this manner”.

The remarks come a day after Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and said he discussed the prolonged farmers stir with him. On Thursday, the 80-year-old Congress leader met NSA Ajit Doval, further fuelling speculations of him planning to join hands with the BJP.

The politically significant meeting, which came days after Singh resigned as chief minister after accusing the Congress of humiliating him, raised speculation over his future plans ahead of the polls in Punjab with some political analysts viewing it as an indication that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh’s meeting with Shah has added another dimension in politics in Punjab where no party is being seen as a clear favourite in the polls, expected to be held early next year. Amid speculation that the former chief minister may join hands with the BJP, PTI quoted a senior BJP leader saying such a possibility cannot be ruled out.

A lot will depend on whether the Centre makes a climbdown on the contentious farm laws, other sources said. If the Modi government works to resolve the farmers’ issue then it will smoothen Singh’s path to either join the BJP or support it, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Singh arrived in the national capital on Tuesday. There are reports that Amarinder may call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but there is no official confirmation. According to the sources, the veteran Congress leader may also meet some of the ‘Group of 23’ leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Singh’s meeting with Shah assumes significance as the Congress leader has not divulged his future plans but had asserted that he has not quit politics and would fight till the end. Singh has also said that there were several options before him.