Amarinder Singh confirms launch of new party, says awaiting clearance from Election Commission

Capt Amarinder Singh today said that he is awaiting EC's nod for the name and symbol of his new party.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh today confirmed that he will launch a new party, but refrained from revealing its name and symbol. Singh said that he has applied for a new party name and symbol and is awaiting a nod from the Election Commission. Singh said that he will make a formal announcement once he gets clearance from the EC. He also said that he will have an alliance with the BJP and other like-minded parties.

Capt Singh also said that his party will contest all 117 seats in the coming Punjab Assembly Elections. Singh added that as far as Navjot Singh Sidhu is concerned, he will field a candidate against the Punjab Congress chief from wherever he fights. He also added that many Congress leaders will be joining his party.

Addressing media in Chandigarh, Singh listed out his achievements as the chief minister of the state. He said that a minister in the Punjab government claimed that I did not work when I was CM. “In the course of 4.5 years when I was CM…we were able to fulfil 92 per cent of the promises we made in our manifesto…Only 10 promises could not be fulfilled as those were related to VAT,” said Singh showing documents related to his achievements.

Commenting on the security situation in Punjab, Amarinder Singh claimed that Khalistanis and Pakistanis are trying to foment trouble in the state and it is not prudent for any government to mock the situation in Punjab. Singh said that the CRPF and BSF will have to assist the state police to ensure peace in the state.

Singh claimed that weapons and drugs were being dropped using drones in the state from across the border and added that with the advancement of technology, now explosives are also being deployed. “I am not an alarmist but I know something is going wrong. It is for the government to sit down and bring facts before the people and not deny it,” said Singh.

The former state CM said that Congress leaders mock him regarding security measures but he knows the basics. “My basic training is that of a soldier. I have been in the service for 10 years – from my training period to the time I left the Army, so I know the basics…On the other hand, I was Home Minister of Punjab for 9.5 years. Somebody who has been the Home Minister for one month seems to say that he knows more than me,” said Singh, hitting out at Punjab Deputy CM and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will be taking along 25-30 people and will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow with regards to the farm laws.