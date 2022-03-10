Amargarh Election Results 2022 Live: Smit Singh Mann of Congress vs Jaswant Singh Gajjanamajra of AAP vs Ikabar Singh Jhoonda of SAD

Live

Smit Singh Mann of Congress vs Jaswant Singh Gajjanamajra of AAP vs Ikabar Singh Jhoonda of SAD Amargarh Election Result 2022 Live Updates: This time, Congress has fielded Smit Singh Mann from the seat. An international skeet shooter, Mann is the nephew of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Smit Singh Mann Election Result 2022, Amargarh Smit Singh Mann Election Result 2022 Live News: The Amargarh assembly constituency comes under the Malerkotla district of Punjab. In 2017, Surjit Singh Dhiman of Congress had won the seat by defeating Iqbal Singh Jhundan from Shiromani Akali Dal. On the other hand, Jhundan had defeated Dhiman in the 2012 elections. This time, Congress has fielded Smit Singh Mann from the seat. An international skeet shooter, Mann is the nephew of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He is the son of two-time Dhuri MLA Dhanwant Singh Mann. The Congress candidate is pitted against Sardar Ali of PLC, Ikabar Singh Jhoonda of Akali Dal and Jaswant Singh Gajjanamajra of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With Sidhu himself facing stiff competition in his stronghold Amritsar East, it will be interesting to see whether Smit will be able to retain the seat for Congress. Punjab voted in a single-phase election on February 20. The exit poll results have been declared and it predicts a majority government for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Live Updates