Amaravati has now officially been given legal status as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. This comes after President Droupadi Murmu approved the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, putting an end to years of uncertainty around the issue. The decision is being seen as a major step in the state’s journey, especially after a long period of political debate and back-and-forth over where the capital should be.

‘A long-cherished dream fulfilled’: Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the move. Thanking the President for her approval, he said this was the fulfilment of a long-standing dream for the people of Andhra Pradesh. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for their continued support in getting the law passed.

He acknowledged the role played by Members of Parliament who backed the Bill and also thanked state leaders and citizens who stood together on the issue.”On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I express profound gratitude to Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji for her gracious assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of our capital. I thank the Union Government led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his commitment to our state and his guidance, all MPs who supported the Bill, our state leaders, and every citizen who stood with us.”

Calling it a “victory for the people of Andhra Pradesh,” he made a special mention of the farmers of Amaravati. “This is a victory for my people of Andhra Pradesh, especially my farmers of Amaravati,” Chandrababu Naidu wrote on X.

‘Historic day for every citizen’: Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh’s Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh described the development as a historic day for every citizen of the state. He said that with the President’s approval, the long-standing vision of Amaravati has finally turned into reality. Lokesh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “his vision and commitment to Andhra Pradesh’s future.” He also credited Members of Parliament for ensuring the Bill went through.

Like Naidu, he paid tribute to Amaravati’s farmers, saying their patience, resilience, and sacrifices played a key role in reaching this moment.

BJP calls it a joyful moment for the state

Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav also welcomed the development, calling it a significant and happy moment for the people. He said that the President’s assent and the official gazette notification have now given Amaravati permanent recognition as the state capital.

The idea of Amaravati as the capital has seen protests, political battles, and years of waiting. With this approval now in place, leaders across parties are calling it a decisive turning point, one that finally gives clarity to the state.