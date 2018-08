Amar Singh said that Khan threatened acid-attack on his daughter.

In a shocking claim, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh said that party leader Azam Khan has threatened to kill his family. Singh said that Khan threatened an acid-attack on his daughter. Khan, a close associate of Samajwadi Partry chief Akhilesh Yadav, has been a prominent critic of Singh.

At the time of a split in the party in 2017, Khan had sided with Akhilesh Yadav, while Singh had supported Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Further inputs awaited