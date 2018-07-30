Amar Singh to join BJP soon? Former SP leader’s presence at PM Modi event sets off buzz

PM Modi took Singh’s name in his speech at the ground-breaking ceremony for infrastructure projects in Lucknow.

Speculations of veteran Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triggered when he shared the stage with PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow on Sunday. Moreover, the hint was even stronger when Amar Singh was spotted wearing a saffron kurta. PM Modi took Singh’s name in his speech at the ground-breaking ceremony for infrastructure projects in Lucknow. He said that in the past, people in the government would meet industrialists secretly and there would not even be any photos of the meetings.

“Public mey milna nahi, parde ke peeche sab kuch karna hai. Woh dartey rahtey hain. (Those who do not meet publicly and do everything behind curtains remain scared),” the PM was quoted as saying by PTI. Amar Singh, former SP leader, is sitting here and he can give you all the details, Modi said with a laughter.

On July 23, Singh had met Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, triggering speculation in political circles that he might be planning to join the BJP. It was not immediately known what transpired between them in the meeting that was confirmed by official sources. Rumour is rife that Singh, who was expelled from the Samajwadi Party last year, has been toying with the idea of embracing the saffron party.

Singh had recently said that he was not averse to joining the BJP, but he had not got any invite from it, nor had he applied to it. Singh was also seen at the inauguration and flagging-off of electric buses by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence later in the day.

“The BJP is a very big political party. I won’t say that I will not join the BJP if I get a chance, but who is giving me the chance? I have not sent them any request letter either,” Amar Singh had said earlier.

On Sunday, PM Modi launched as many as 81 investment projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Lucknow. He had said that he was not afraid of being seen with industrialists playing a key role in the nation’s development, as he slammed the opposition parties for the “mistakes” made during 70 years after India’s independence.