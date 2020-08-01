Amar Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader, passes away at Singapore hospital

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at Singapore hospital.

Expelled Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday after prolonged illness. He was 64. The politician breathed his last at a Singapore hospital where he was undergoing treatment for the last six months.

According to media reports, Singh was in an intensive care unit (ICU). His family was present at the hospital when he breathed his last. Singh had in 2013 suffered kidney failure.

“Saddened to know about the passing away of senior leader and MP Amar Singh,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Earlier today, he had tweeted a tribute to freedom fighter and educationist Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary. Besides, he also wished people on the occasion of Eid Al Adha in a tweet.

Amar Singh was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2016 from Uttar Pradesh as an independent. Then ruling Samajwadi Party party had backed his candidature.

Amar Singh was in 2010 expelled from the Samajwadi Party. A year later, Singh floated his own political party, Rashtriya Lok Manch and contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2012. However, his party did not win a single seat. He joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal party in March 2014. Singh had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Fatehpur Sikri seat in Uttar Pradesh.