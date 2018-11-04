AAP’s Amanatullah Khan pushes Manoj Tiwari at Signature Bridge inauguration ceremony. Viral video here

This new video surfaced hours after another video showed Tiwari entering into a scuffle with AAP supporters.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan Sunday allegedly pushed BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari at the inauguration ceremony of Delhi’s Signature Bridge. As seen in a video shared by news agency ANI, Manoj Tiwari was standing at the inauguration site when Amanatullah Khan came to him and pushed him. This new video surfaced hours after another video showed Tiwari entering into a scuffle with AAP supporters.

Tiwari, who represents the North East Delhi constituency in Lok Sabha, allegedly reached the event uninvited. The Lok Sabha MP claimed that it was him who started the re-construction work at the site. “In my constituency (North East Delhi), I re-started construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years and now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He further claimed that the policemen misbehaved him on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s direction. “I was invited to the inauguration event…. I am MP from here… So what’s the problem? Am I a criminal? Why has the police surrounded me? I’m here to welcome him (Arvind Kejriwal). AAP and police have misbehaved with me,” Tiwari said further.

On the other hand, AAP leader Dilip Pandey that it was Tiwari who started the scuffle and thrashed AAP volunteers. “Thousands of people have come here to celebrate without an invitation card, but the MP (Manoj Tiwari) considers himself VIP… he is doing hooliganism… BJP people thrashed AAP volunteers and local people… they are admitted to hospital,” said Pandey.