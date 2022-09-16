AAP leader Amanatullah Khan arrested after ACB raids, ‘cash and pistol’ found

Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan was arrested following the raids carried out by Delhi’s anti-corruption branch on Friday evening. An Indian Express report says that the officials have recovered around Rs 12 lakh in cash and an unlicensed pistol from one of the locations. The ACB, which reports to Delhi L-G, has been probing Khan’s role as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. The raids and arrest come a day after the Delhi Police had issued a summon to Khan to join the ongoing probe. The investigation is in connection with a 2016 complaint.