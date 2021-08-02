Amagarh Fort: How a temple became friction point between Meena community and Hindu groups in Rajasthan

The conflict started after a saffron flag was hoisted on the fort in June and a few idols were allegedly vandalised.

Rajasthan Police has arrested Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena after he visited Ambagarh fort despite restrictions on Sunday and hoisted a flag reportedly of the Meena community. He was arrested on the charges of disturbing the peace.

The Amagarh Fort has become a friction point between the Meena community and some Hindu groups. Soon after his arrest, senior BJP leaders accused the Ashok Gehlot led Congress government of playing politics to divide the community.

The conflict started after a saffron flag was hoisted on the fort in June and a few idols were allegedly vandalised. Members of the Meena community accused Hindu groups of attempting to appropriate tribal symbols into the Hindutva fold. They also alleged that the Hindu groups are trying to change the name of Amba Mata to Ambika Bhawani. On the other hand, some people shared a video on social media on platforms July 23 claiming that a flag with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on it was tore off by Congress-backed MLA. The flat was placed at the Amagarh Fort. The MLA involved in the incident was independent legislator Ramkesh Meena.

However, Ramkesh Meena claimed that the flag was hoisted mistakenly by a Hindu group and when they were bringing it down, it accidentally tore off.

Reportedly, a Brahmin group had claimed that goddess Ambika Bhawani and the temple belongs to a priest family conducting rituals here for generations.

The Meena community considers Amagarh Fort as their holy site and claim that the fort was built by a Meena ruler.

According to Indian Express, both the Meena community and Hindu groups have filed FIRs against each other.