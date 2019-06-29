Alway lynching: Rajasthan Police file chargesheet against victim Pehlu Khan

Pehlu Khan was killed by a violent mob in April 2017 when he ewas transporting cows from Jaipur to his village in Haryana.

The Rajasthan Police have filed a chargesheet for cow smuggling against Pehlu Khan, who was beaten to death by a mob in Alwar in April 2017. The chargesheet has also named the owner of the pick-up truck that was used for transporting the cows from Jaipur to a Haryana village.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the chargesheet was prepared on December 30 last year, days after the new Congress government came into power in Rajasthan. It was presented in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Behror on May 29. Besides Khan, the chargesheet also names of his sons Irshad and Aarif.

The chargesheet accuses Khan and his sons under Sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995.

“After complete investigation in the matter, offences under section 5, 8, 9 RBA Act has been proved against accused Irshad, Aarif and Pehlu Khan while offences under Section 6 RBA Act has been proved against accused Khan Mohammed,” the current chargesheet filed against FIR number 253/17 of Behror police station, Alwar, says.

Khan was beaten to death by a violent mob on Jaipur-Delhi highway in April 2017 while he and his sons were transporting cows to their home in Haryana from a cattle fair in Jaipur. The family had gone to Jaipur to buy cows to increase their dairy business ahead of the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khan’s eldest son Irshad (25) said that he was expecting from the Ashok Gehlot government to review and withdraw the case against the family.

“We lost our father in the attack by cow vigilantes and now we have been charged as cow smugglers. We had hoped that the new Congress government in Rajasthan will review and withdraw the case against us but now a chargesheet has been filed against us. We hoped for justice after the government change but that didn’t happen,” he said.