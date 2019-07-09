Alwar lynching: Weeks after charge sheet against victims, Rajasthan Police move court to re-investigate case

Representational pic. Pehlu Khan was a dairy farmer. He was beaten to death a violent mob in April 2017 in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

Weeks after it invited criticism for filing a chargesheet against mob lynching victim Pehlu Khan and his sons, the Rajasthan Police have said they wish to re-investigate certain aspects of the case before taking any further step. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Rajasthan Police on Monday moved an application in the court, seeking permission to probe certain aspects against the sons of the Haryana-based dairy farmer who was lynched on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Alwar two years back.

Khan and his two sons — Irshad and Aarif — were beaten by a mob while they were transporting cattle from Jaipur to their village in Nuh district of Haryana on April 1, 2017. While Khan died two days later, his sons survived. The incident had triggered a nationwide outrage against attacks on minorities in the name of cow vigilantism.

The latest move by the state police comes a few weeks after it filed a chargesheet against Irshad, Aarif and Khan Mohammed, the owner of the truck in which Pehlu and his sons were transporting cows from a cattle fair in Jaipur. The chargesheet was filed last month in the court of an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Behror. Police charged them under Sections 5,8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

Alwar SP Paris Deshmukh told the daily that Pehlu Khan’s family after examining the chargesheet requested the police for reinvestigation. The family claimed that they had bought cattle from a fair to expand their dairy business. Khan Mohammed told the police that he had sold the truck before the killing of Pehlu by a violent mob.

“They (Khan’s family) submitted an application to the police, and after examining it, we have applied in the court on Saturday, asking it to return the file for further investigation. The court is yet to decide. The family claimed that they were taking the cattle to Tapukara in Alwar district. The owner has also claimed that he had sold the truck before the incident. We want to re-investigate these points,” Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has termed the move as politically motivated to secure the vote of the minority community.