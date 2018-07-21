Alwar lynching: Two held, CM Vasundhara Raje condemns killing

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has strongly condemned the killing of a Muslim man by a mob in Alwar district of the state last night on suspicion of cow smuggling. In a tweet, the CM assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the crime. Raje said that she has asked Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria to personally look into the case and assure culprits are brought to the book.

“The incident of the alleged lynching of a person transporting bovines in Alwar district is condemnable. Strict possible action shall be taken against the perpetrators,” Raje tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, Kataria assured that strict action against the perpetrators of the crime will be taken. “We will take strict action against those responsible,” he said.

Akbar Khan, 28, was beaten to death last night in Ramgarh area of Alwar by a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling. Akbar was a resident of Kolgaon in Haryana. According to reports, he was taking cows to his village along with another man when they were stopped by a group of men near Lalawandi village and brutally thrashed. While Akbar died on the spot, the second person who was accompanying him suffered serious injuries.

Police said Khan’s body has been sent for autopsy and an FIR has been filed against unknown persons. Police said that they have arrested two persons in connection with the crime.

“The cows were sent to the cowshed. Two suspects were taken to police station from the spot and were later arrested after we found their involvement. Investigation is being done to find other culprits. Postmortem of the body is being done,” IG Jaipur range said.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who comes from Rajasthan, said, “We condemn mob lynching but this is not a single incident. You have to trace this back in history. Why does this happen? Who should stop this? What happened with Sikhs in 1984 was the biggest mob lynching of this nation’s history.”

Meanwhile, Akbar Khan’s father has demanded that those involved in the incident must be put behind the bars. “We want justice. The culprits should be arrested soon,” Suleiman, father of Akbar, said.

The killing of 28-year-old comes more than a year after Pehlu Khan was beaten to death by some cow vigilantes in April last year. The killing took place on Friday night, hours after PM Narendra Modi during his speech in the Lok Sabha urged state governments to take strict action against those involved in such cases.