Shocking! Man beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar on suspicion of cow smuggling

In yet another shocking incident of lynching, a man was beaten to death by a mob in Alwar district of Rajasthan on suspicion of cow smuggling. The deceased man has been identified as Akbar Khan. According to reports, Akbar, a native of Haryana, was killed in Ramgarh area of the district on Friday night.

Police said that villagers in Ramgarh had intercepted two men last night who were transporting cows on foot. The two were brutally beaten up on suspicion of smuggling. While Akbar died on the spot, the second one suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Reports suggest the two were taking two cows from their native Kolganv village in Haryana to Ramgarh. Police said that they are probing the incident and that body of Akbar has been kept in the government hospital in Alwar.

“It is not clear if they were cow smugglers. The body has been sent for postmortem. We are trying to identify the culprits and arrests will be made soon,” Anil Beniwal, ASP, Alwar, said.

#SpotVisuals: A man named Akbar was allegedly beaten to death by mob in Alwar’s Ramgarh last night on suspicion of cow smuggling, police investigation underway #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/Vg8X4KBdDB — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2018

Meanwhile, CM Vasundhara Raje has strongly condemned the killing of Akbar in Alwar. Raje informed that she has asked the Home Minister to personally look into the case and assure justice is delivered.

“We will take strict action against those responsibl,” GC Kataria, Rajasthan Home Minister, said.

Akbar’s killing comes just a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the state government to take strict actions against those involved in mob lynching.

The lynching of Akbar comes a year after Pehlu Khan was brutally beaten to death allegedly by cow vigilantes in the same district for the same reason. Khan’s lynching had caused a massive stir across the nation with opposition parties criticising the BJP government for not taking any action against the perpetrators of the crime and playing the role of a mute spectator.