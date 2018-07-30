Alwar lynching: Mahapanchayat demands Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, job for Rakbar Khan’s family by August 6

Alwar lynching: Mahapanchayat demands Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, job for Rakbar Khan’s family

A week after a Muslim man was lynched by an irate mob merely over the suspicion that he was a cow smuggler, a mahapanchayat held in Nuh’s Kolgaon in Rajasthan where participants demanded punishment for the perpetrators of the crime and a cash relief of Rs 50 lakh for the family of the victim. A report in The Indian Express said that the mahapanchayat was organised by the Rakbar Insaaf Committee comprising 40 people from five villages to ‘promote peace and brotherhood and ensure the accused in the matter are punished’. The event was attended by hundreds from Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi including Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav.

Ramzan Choudhary, President of the All India Mewati Samaj, said that their demands include a thorough investigation under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge and family be given Rs 50 lakh by the Rajasthan government.

“The Rajasthan government should also give employment to Akbar’s widow,” Choudhary said. In addition, he said that the government should bear the expenses of education for Rakbar alias Akbar’s seven children and arrest the accused immediately.

The committee said that all accused persons in the case, including MLA Gyandev Ahuja and Naval Kishore Sharma, an eyewitness and chief of VHP’s local Gau Raksha cell be brought to book.

“The two should be arrested and a case registered against Ahuja under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy),” Choudhary said.

The committee also said that they are giving time till August 6 to the government to fulfill all their demands. Choudhary said that if the government fails to fulfill their demands, a bigger panchayat will be held in Alwar to decide further course of action.

He further said that the committee demands that the relatives of Akbar Khan must not be harassed by the police in the name of investigation. They also suggested that the government take steps towards promoting peace and harmony in the area by organising a ‘sadbhavana yatra’.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogendra Yadav said that the way Akbar Khan was killed, “is not just a matter of sorrow, but also shame”.

Akbar was beaten to death in Alwar of Rajasthan earlier this month by a mob on suspicion that he was smuggling cows. He was a native of Kaul village in Ferozepur Jhirka area of Haryana. The killing took place in the same area where a year ago Pehlu Khan was beaten to death on the same issue.

Meanwhile, the state government has ordered a judicial probe into the killing of Akbar Khan. The Haryana government, on its part, has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and the state War Board has announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the victim’s family.