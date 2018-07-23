​​​
  3. Alwar lynching: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says hatred replaces humanity in PM Modi’s ‘brutal New India’

Alwar lynching: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says hatred replaces humanity in PM Modi’s ‘brutal New India’

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said hatred had replaced humanity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "brutal" 'New India' and cited a media report which claimed that policemen in Alwar took three hours to take a dying victim of a lynch mob to a hospital as they took a tea-break enroute.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2018 2:13 PM
Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Alwar, alwar lynching case, alwar lyching, rajasthan, rajasthan lynching, cow vigilantism, New India “This is Modi’s brutal ‘New India’ where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die,” he said.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said hatred had replaced humanity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “brutal” ‘New India’ and cited a media report which claimed that policemen in Alwar took three hours to take a dying victim of a lynch mob to a hospital as they took a tea-break enroute. The 28-year-old victim was allegedly lynched in Rajasthan’s Alwar district Friday night by a group of people who accused him of smuggling cows.

“Policemen in #Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute,” Gandhi said on Twitter. “This is Modi’s brutal ‘New India’ where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die,” he said.

Khan and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district last week when five men attacked them. Three people have been arrested. The media report cited by Gandhi claimed the policemen stopped for tea and took the cows to a shelter before taking Khan to the hospital.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top