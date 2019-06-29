Alwar lynching charge sheet names victim Pehlu Khan, Asaduddin Owaisi asks Muslims to stop supporting ‘double-faced’ Congress

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

The Congress government in Rajasthan has come under sharp attack after the state police filed charge sheet against Pehlu Khan who was lynched by a mob two years ago on suspicion of cattle smuggling. The incident had happened during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule and the grand old party had accused the former of not doing enough to control cow vigilantism in the state.

However, the charge sheet naming Khan has put Congress at the receiving end. Hours after reports emerged that the Congress government named Pehlu Khan in its charge sheet, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the move and urged the Muslims of the state to stop supporting the Congress.

“It’s the double face of Congress. When Pehlu Khan was attacked, the Congress condemned it. It is a condemnable act by the Ashok Gehlot government…I urge Muslims of Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress which has always betrayed you. Whenever they come to power, they become an exact replica of the BJP. When they are in opposition, they shed crocodile tears but when they come to power, they complete the BJP’s work,” Owaisi said while speaking to reporters.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has, however, promised justice in the case saying that the probe was done in the previous government and his government only presented the charge sheet. “If any discrepancies are found in the probe, the case will be re-investigated,” he assured. Gehlot said that he will definitely look into the case if any member of Pehlu Khan’s family will approach the government.

The chief minister further said that the incident took place during BJP rule in the state and the entire country condemned it. “No one has the right to kill anyone and to break the law. Those who broke the law should be punished, this was my stance earlier also and today as well,” he added.

Pehlu Khan was beaten to death when he was transporting the cows from Jaipur to a Haryana village in April 2017. The owner of the pick-up truck that was used for transporting the cows has also been named in the charge sheet.