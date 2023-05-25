Alwar: Four convicted in Rakbar Khan lynching case, sentenced to 7-year imprisonment

An Alwar court in Rajasthan has found four accused guilty in the murder of Rakbar Khan while one accused has been acquitted on a benefit of doubt. Khan was lynched to death in Alwar district in 2018 on suspicion of cow-smuggling.



While the four accused found guilty have been sentenced to 7-year imprisonment, the fifth accused Naval Kishor Sharma has been acquitted for lack of evidence against him.

Additional District Judge Sunil Kumar Goyal convicted Naresh, Vijay, Paramjeet and Dharmendra under Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 304 IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), reported Live Law.

Khan and Aslam were attacked by a mob allegedly comprising Gaurakshaks while they were on their way to their village in the Bharatpur district with cows. While Aslam managed to escape, Khan was brutally beaten up on suspicion of cow-smuggling.



The police, which arrived at the scene after some time, took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.