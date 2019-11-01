Alwar lynching: BJP government intentionally registered case against victim Pehlu Khan, alleges Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot alleged that case against Pehlu Khan was a part of a conspiracy to protect the real culprits.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has welcomed the High Court’s order to quash a case of illegal bovine transportation against Alwar lynching victim Pehlu Khan. The court has also passed an order asking the police to quash the case filed against Khan’s sons and a transporter. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Gehlot accused the previous BJP government of intentionally registering the case against them and alleged that this was a part of a conspiracy to protect the real culprits.

“The decision will be welcome across the country. A conspiracy was hatched and a false case was filed to protect the real culprits in Pehlu Khan case,” he told news agency ANI.

“No Forensic Science Laboratory report was made and there was no proper investigation. So our government formed an SIT and made an appeal in the High Court,” the CM added.

An FIR was lodged in 2017 against them on charges of cow smuggling. Khan, a dairy farmer from Haryana’s Nuh district, was lynched by a mob at Behror in the Alwar district on the suspicion of smuggling cow.

In the case, Gehlot said, the accused were acquitted because the investigation was done with an intention to save them.

“We are hopeful that Pehlu will get justice. He is not there in the world but he has become a symbol of mob lynching. Whenever there would be such an incident, he will be remembered by judiciary, bureaucracy, police and all,” he said. The Chief Minister added that the Congress government will ensure justice and action will be taken against guilty policemen.

Attacking the BJP-led Central government, Gehlot said there was an atmosphere of mob lynching in the country under the BJP regime. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi only once said that lynching was done by anti-social elements.

“If he (PM Modi), Amit Shah, RSS and the BJP repeat this again, then the mob lynching can be stopped because after Pehlu Khan, mob lynching is still happening in the country,” he said.

Gehlot stressed that the state government has brought a law against mob lynching but it was stuck with the Union Home Ministry. He demanded that the new anti-lynching bill should be forwarded to the President of India. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly had in August passed a bill providing for life imprisonment and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to those convicted in cases of mob lynching leading to victim’s death.