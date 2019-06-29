Alwar lynching: Ashok Gehlot promises justice after his government chargesheeted Pehlu Khan posthumously

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has promises justice to Pehlu Khan’s family.

Hours after Rajasthan Police filed a chargesheet against Alwar lynching victim Pehlu Khan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot clarified that the investigation was carried out during the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party government’s regime and he was open to order re-investigation if discrepancies are found in the probe.

“Investigation of this case was done in the past during BJP government and chargesheet was presented. If any discrepancies will be found in the investigation, the case will be re-investigated,” Gehlot said while speaking to news agency ANI.

“The incident took place during BJP rule in the state and the entire country condemned it. No one has the right to kill anyone and to break the law. Those who broke the law should be punished, this was my stance earlier also and today as well. The Congress has always condemned such heinous incidents,” he added.

Gehlot said that if any member of Pehlu Khan’s family will approach the government, definitely he will look into it and promised justice to the deceased man’s family. He added that the Congress government will also ensure such incidents do not occur again in the future.

Earlier today, the Rajasthan Police filed a chargesheet against Khan and his two sons — Irshad and Arif. Khan was beaten to death by a violent mob in April 2017 when he was transporting cows from a cattle fair in Jaipur to his village in Haryana’s Nuh. Khan and his sons had bought cows from the cattle fair to expand their dairy business just ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramazan. However, the mob had stopped their truck on Jaipur-Delhi highway on that fateful day and killed Khan merely on the basis of suspicion that he was smuggling cows. Khan had showed the purchase receipt to the mob to prove that he was not smuggling cows but the crowd did not listen to Khan and killed him.