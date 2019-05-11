Alwar gangrape: Rajasthan cops refused action on victim’s complaint for 7 days. Reason – Lok Sabha elections

Alwar gangrap case: Glaring loopholes have emerged on part of the Rajasthan police in connection with the Alwar gang-rape case even as protests against the state administration over their failure to act on time continue. According to a report in The Indian Express, Alwar Police sat on the victim's complaint for seven days before making the first arrest in the horrific case. Reason for the delay as stated by the cops was Lok Sabha elections. The complaint in the case was lodged on May 2, three days after the incident was first reported on April 30, however, police got into action only on May 7. Voting was held in Alwar and other 11 Lok Sabha seart in Rajasthan on May 6 during the fifth phase of seven-phased general elections. Accused demanded money from victim's family In what highlights the audacity of the accused and complete failure of the Rajathan Police, the victim's family said that the accused called the victim's husband on April 28 and demanded Rs 10,000 from him. They even threatened to circulate the rape video on social media if the money was not paid. Also Read:\u00a0Alwar: Woman gang-raped in front of husband by 5 men, video uploaded on social media Talking to The Indian Express, the victim's brother in-law said that the accused told him that they would delete the video after they receive the money. "I was told that they will let us know where we have to come with the money," he said. What had happened on April 26 The victim and her husband were travelling on a bike on April 26 when they were abducted by five bike-borne men on April 26 on the Alwar-Thanagazi highway. The couple was dragged behind sand dunes where the men gang-raped the woman in front of her husband. The horrendous act was filmed by the accused who also robbed the couple of Rs 2000. A couple of days later, the woman's husband received a call from the accused demanding money. He then approached the police to register a complaint but failed. He even met Alwar SP Sunil Pachar on April 30, but no FIR was registered. It was only after the incident was highlighted by the media, the police registered an FIR on May 2. All the accused have now been arrested. SC\/ST Commission wants action against negligent cops The National SC\/ST Commission has now recommended FIR to be filed against the 'negligent' Rajasthan cops for delay in action in the ganrape case. "I have asked that negligent police officers should be booked under section 4 of SC\/ST Act, charge sheet should be filed within 15 days and the case should be monitored on a daily basis. The family has demanded government job. I have asked the district magistrate to see how it can be provided,\u201d SC\/ST Commission Vice Chairman L Murgan told reporters in Alwar. Facing intense criticism over the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has assured a speedy trial in the case to ensure justice to the victim. \u201cWe are going to take an important decision that if an SHO doesn't file FIR then there will be a provision that FIR can be filed at SP office and it will be monitored why the FIR was not filed at the police station concerned and action will be taken," Gehlot said. Despite the arrest of the accused and CM Gehlot's assurance, protests have been continuing in parts of Rajasthan with people demanding strict action against the accused.