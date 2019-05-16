Alwar gangrape case: Politics over incident intensifies as Rahul Gandhi meets victim, promises justice

Politics over the horrific Alwar gangrape intensified as the victim's husband who had earlier claimed that the police denied registering an FIR in the case, saw Congress President Rahul Gandhi visiting him and his wife on Thursday. Congress President Rahul Gandhi met the Alwar gangrape victim and assured her of swift action against the culprits and justice in the case. After meeting the victim, the Congress chief asserted that he had not come to the town to indulge in politics and said that this was more of an emotional issue for him rather a political issue. He claimed that he dialled Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot as soon as he heard about the incident. "I want to send across a message not just in Alwar or in Rajasthan but in the entire country that such behaviour against our sisters and mothers will not be tolerated,\u201d he said. Read | Alwar gang rape: 5 policemen injured as protestors demanding justice pelt stones Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Congress candidate from Alwar Lok Sabha seat, Jitendra Singh. Voting in this parliamentary constituency concluded on May 6 in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2019. The April 26 incident turned political with PM Narendra Modi and Gehlot taking potshots at each other. In a political slugfest, Modi said that Mayawati should withdraw support from the coalition government with Congress as a Dalit woman was raped in Rajasthan. Mayawati hit back at PM Modi, accusing him of indulging in dirty politics. The Congress government in Rajasthan also drew flak for the alleged delay in registering an FIR in the case. The BJP had alleged that the police had turned away the victim and delayed action for electoral gains. Also read | Alwar gangrape: Rajasthan cops refused action on victim\u2019s complaint for 7 days. Shocking details emerge On April 26, the victim was travelling on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and took them to an isolated place where they allegedly raped her in front of her husband. The accused also allegedly tried to extort money from the victims as they threatened to circulate the video on social media. According to the victim's husband, the police denied registering an FIR in the case on April 26. The police lodged an FIR on May 2 and the accused circulated the video clip of the crime on May 4.