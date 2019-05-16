Alwar gangrape case: Politics over incident intensifies as Rahul Gandhi meets victim, promises justice

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2019 5:49:09 PM

After meeting the victim, the Congress President Rahul Gandhi asserted that he had not come to the town to indulge in politics and said that this was more of an emotional issue for him rather a political issue.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party?s MP Sushmita Dev today met a Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband in Rajasthan?s Alwar district. (PTI Photo)

Politics over the horrific Alwar gangrape intensified as the victim’s husband who had earlier claimed that the police denied registering an FIR in the case, saw Congress President Rahul Gandhi visiting him and his wife on Thursday. Congress President Rahul Gandhi met the Alwar gangrape victim and assured her of swift action against the culprits and justice in the case.

After meeting the victim, the Congress chief asserted that he had not come to the town to indulge in politics and said that this was more of an emotional issue for him rather a political issue. He claimed that he dialled Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot as soon as he heard about the incident.

“I want to send across a message not just in Alwar or in Rajasthan but in the entire country that such behaviour against our sisters and mothers will not be tolerated,” he said.

Read | Alwar gang rape: 5 policemen injured as protestors demanding justice pelt stones

Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Congress candidate from Alwar Lok Sabha seat, Jitendra Singh. Voting in this parliamentary constituency concluded on May 6 in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The April 26 incident turned political with PM Narendra Modi and Gehlot taking potshots at each other. In a political slugfest, Modi said that Mayawati should withdraw support from the coalition government with Congress as a Dalit woman was raped in Rajasthan. Mayawati hit back at PM Modi, accusing him of indulging in dirty politics.

The Congress government in Rajasthan also drew flak for the alleged delay in registering an FIR in the case. The BJP had alleged that the police had turned away the victim and delayed action for electoral gains.

Also read | Alwar gangrape: Rajasthan cops refused action on victim’s complaint for 7 days. Shocking details emerge

On April 26, the victim was travelling on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and took them to an isolated place where they allegedly raped her in front of her husband. The accused also allegedly tried to extort money from the victims as they threatened to circulate the video on social media. According to the victim’s husband, the police denied registering an FIR in the case on April 26. The police lodged an FIR on May 2 and the accused circulated the video clip of the crime on May 4.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Alwar gangrape case: Politics over incident intensifies as Rahul Gandhi meets victim, promises justice
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition