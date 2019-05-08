Alwar: Woman gang-raped in front of husband by 5 men, video uploaded on social media; 3 accused arrested

Alwar gang rape: Three of the five men who had allegedly raped a woman in front of her husband in Rajasthan's Alwar have been arrested, media reports said on Wednesday. The horrific incident has triggered a political blame game in Rajasthan with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the ruling Congress of failing to arrest the growing crime graph in the state. The incident took place on April 26 when the accused stopped the woman who was on a motorbike with her husband on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass. The couple was dragged to an isolated place where the woman was sexually abused. The accused even filmed the act and threatened the woman's husband with dire consequences if he reports the matter to police. The accused later uploaded the gang-rape video on social media and it soon went viral. After the incident was reported in the media, the Rajasthan government suspended Alwar SP Rajiv Pachar and Thanagazi police station SHO. However, an FIR in the matter was only registered on May 2. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has released an interim relief Rs 4.12 lakh for the victim as per the SC\/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, news agency PTI reported. Slamming the state government over the poor law and order situation in Rajasthan, the\u00a0 BJP has demanded resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over rape case. "I am taking this case seriously. State DGP (Kapil Garg) himself is monitoring the case. The culprits will be punished," Ashok Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur. Gehlot has assured strict action in the case and said that any negligence on the police's part would not go unpunished. Security has been provided to the victim and her family, a press statement issued by the CM stated. The state police has formed multiple teams for early arrest of the remaining accused.