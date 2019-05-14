Alwar gang rape: 5 policemen injured as protestors demanding justice pelt stones

Published: May 14, 2019 7:45:43 PM

The assailants also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media, police said. An FIR was registered on May 2.

The incident took place when the woman was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband.

At least five policemen sustained injuries on Tuesday when protesters demanding justice for the Alwar gang rape victims pelted stones in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, police said. Huge number of people gathered at Dausa Railway Station in support of the gang rape victims, following BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena’s call for a public march from Dausa to Jaipur. “The police had to resort to mild cane charging to disperse the agitating mob.

Nearly five to six policemen sustained injuries when the mob started pelting stones. “BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena was dispersed to a different location. The situation is completely under control now,” Dausa SP Prahlad Singh said. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party legislator Hanuman Beniwal reached Dausa to support the rally and addressed the public meeting. Agitators raised anti-government slogans, alleged negligence on part of the state government and demanded to know why swift action was not taken in the matter. A woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on April 26.

